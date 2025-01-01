As a new year has kicked off, the Indian Premier League (IPL) took to their official social media accounts and wished their lovely fans on a special occasion of Happy New Year 2025. IPL 2024 came up with some special young talents and some great records which displayed how the Indian Premier League is one of the top cricket leagues all around the world. Kolkata Knight Riders emerged as the winners in the IPL 2024 season and it will be interesting to see how will they manage to defend their title as IPL 2025 is going to get more competitive with new players and strong teams. IPL 2024 Rewind: Milestones, Magic and Rising Stars Define Indian Premier League Season 17.

'New year, new challenges, same spirit!'

'Cheers to 2025'

'We wish you all a fantastic New Year!'

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ is here and we hope it’s going to be be bold, bright, and BIG! 🤩 We wish you all a fantastic New Year! 🥳🎊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #NewYear2025 #Welcome2025 pic.twitter.com/H9I9uN1DvG — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 31, 2024

'Wishing our Paltan a Happy New Year'

Wishing our Paltan a 𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑 and the best in 2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣ 🫂💙#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/CFbVwaqOl7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 31, 2024

'Starting the New Year with the same Jazba!'

'Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year'

Hello, 2025! ✨ Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year ♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/DD2JcWuUgR — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 31, 2024

'Smashing into 2025 to create new milestones and memories!'

Smashing into 2025 to create new milestones and memories! ✨ Happy New Year, #TitansFAM! 💙#AavaDe pic.twitter.com/DMsQn2WAKV — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) December 31, 2024

'More zeal. More victories. More fire. Here's to 2025'

'Good morning, 2025'

