Mumbai Indians are currently facing Kolkata Knight Riders in Waknhede Stadium, Mumbai. The five-time champions have finally handed Arjun Tendulkar his debut in Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, who is a left-arm fast bowler, is also former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son. Former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and many others have reacted to this news on Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar Become First Father-Son Duo to Play in the IPL As Latter Makes Debut for Mumbai Indians.

Good luck Arjun Tendulkar .. what a proud moment for paji and family and for us as well @sachin_rt Have seen him growing up with this dream of wearing @mipaltan jersey .. Go well Arjun ❤️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 16, 2023

Father and Son turning out for the same franchise 10 years on. A historic first in the IPL. Good luck Arjun Tendulkar. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar giving cap to Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma giving cap to Arjun Tendulkar. Circle of Life. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nNjKRgyn66 — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 16, 2023

Go well - Arjun Tendulkar! A debut for him after a long time, hopefully a great match for him! pic.twitter.com/PINv8dYQY2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2023

