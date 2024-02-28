After failing in the first two games Hayley Matthews returns back to form as she powers Mumbai Indians to a position of advantage in the match against UP-W in the WPL 2024. After put in to bat first, MI-W had a slow start but Matthews took charge scoring quickly and completed her half-century in just 44 deliveries. MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Toss Report: Alyssa Healy Wins Toss and Opts to Field First, Nat Sciver-Brunt to Lead Mumbai Indians As Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out.

Hayley Matthews Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024

