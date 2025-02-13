Star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a heartwarming post on social media on Thursday, February 13. Chahal shared a post on Instagram with some adorable pictures with some little children where he was having fun with them. Chahal revealed that the pictures are from an advertisement shoot with kids. He shared a beautiful caption alongside which read, 'How beautifully beautiful are daughters. I'm not crying you are. Shooting with kids.' The post from Chahal came amid the recent rumours about Chahal facing a potential divorce with wife Dhanashree Verma. 'I Believe In Me' Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Monochrome Photoshoot Pics With Motivational Caption Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal Pens Down Heartwarming Caption As He Shares Glimpses of Shooting With Little Girl

