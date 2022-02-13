Hugh Edmeades has returned to conduct the final phase of the IPL 2022 Auction after suffering a collapse on the first day. In a horrific incident, Edmeades collapsed on the floor during the auction. Charu Sharma was called in as a replacement and he conducted the auction from yesterday.

How heartening it is to see Mr. Hugh Edmeade - the IPL Auctioneer - back on the podium! 😊 👏 A round of applause for Mr. Charu Sharma, who took over the Auction proceedings in the absence of Mr. Hugh Edmeade. 👏 👏#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/w2Xj10upkC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

