A bizarre, yet funny and light moment occurred during the toss of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 Group A game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav forgot about the two changes his side has made for the match in comparison to the last one. Talking in front of the camera after winning the toss, the skipper said, "Harshit comes in, and there's one more guy, Oh my god! I have become like Rohit". Suryakumar Yadav was referring in a witty way to former captain Rohit Sharma's habit of often forgetting things during the toss. India have elected to bat first, and the two changes are: Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh have replaced Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Reason Behind Star Pacer's Absence from Last Group Stage Encounter.

Suryakumar Yadav Forgets Changes at Toss:

𝘞𝘰𝘩 𝘥𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢 𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 😉 Both skippers with a nod to Rohit Sharma on his debut anniversary 🤭

