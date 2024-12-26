Australia's fourth-youngest Test debutant, Sam Konstas, has opened up about his altercation with Virat Kohli during the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 in Melbourne, stating that the shoulder push was just of cricket and nothing more. Konstas further mentioned that the freedom to play his shots helped him score runs in the middle, which comes from his ability to back himself. . Konstas played an attacking knock scoring, 60 off 65, before getting dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Australian Opener Sam Konstas is Virat Kohli Fan! Old Videos Go Viral After Both Cricketers Engage in Altercation During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (Watch Videos)

Sam Konstas On Altercation With Virat Kohli

"That's just Cricket"- #SamKonstas clears the air on the Kohli incident! 👀🏏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 2 | FRI, 27th DEC, 5 AM pic.twitter.com/dQGIAy8fm7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 26, 2024

