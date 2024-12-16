It was another commanding day for the Australia national cricket team in the third Test of the five-match series against the India cricket team at The Gabba in Brisbane. Steve Smith (101), Travis Head (152), and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (70) played vital knocks that helped Australia to score 445 runs in the first innings. For India, Jasprit Bumrah picked a six-wicket haul. In reply, India slumped to 51-4 after they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), and Rishabh Pant (9) inside the first 15 overs. Australia pacers once again showcased their class with the ball as the visitors further slumped in the third Test. The five-match Test series is level at 1-1. Both teams are in contention to reach the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 final. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Star Indian Batter Gets Dismissed For One Attempting to Play Expansive Drive Against Mitchell Starc During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024.

Australia Dominates Day 3 of Third Test against India

The play has been called off due to bad light and it will be Stumps on Day 3 in Brisbane.#TeamIndia 51/4 in the 1st innings Scorecard - https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bGpw7giCSS — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)