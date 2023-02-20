India doesn't get a strong finish as they finish their innings on 155/6. After opting to bat first, Indian openers didn't look fluent in the powerplay. They gave away several chances, but the Ireland Women couldn't grab them. The wind was changing directions violently which made playing shots as well as taking catches difficult. Although Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't contribute big in the game, Smriti found her touch back and accelerated at the right time to score 87 (56). Richa Ghosh failed to make an impact today as the Indian innings ended at 155/6.

IND-W vs IRE-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Innings Update

