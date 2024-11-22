The IPL 2025 starting date would be March 14 as per report from ESPN while the mega auction will take place on November 24 and 25. A few new names are being added to the list of players going under the hammer and the USA national cricket team player and star of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Saurabh Netravalkar is one of them. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Jofra Archer Added To Auction Player List Days Ahead of Indian Premier League Players’ Bidding Event

Saurabh Netravalkar in IPL 2025 Auction

🚨📰| Saurabh Netravalkar's name has been added to the mega auction list. (Cricbuzz) pic.twitter.com/2pm1nD62Om — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) November 22, 2024

