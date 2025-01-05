Action resumes on Day 3 of the fifth Test when the Indian national cricket team will aim to add more runs with just four wickets in hand (second innings) against the host Australia national cricket team. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is being played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The Day 3 action of the crucial Test will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 5. Meanwhile, a live telecast viewing option will be provided on Star Sports Network, who are the official broadcasters. However, in India, IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024 Day 2 will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports as well, but only for DD Free Dish and other DTT users. Rohit Sharma Full Interview: India Captain Denies Retirement Rumours, Opens Up on Controversy Around Dressing Room Leaks (Watch Video).

Is India vs Australia 5th Test 2024 Day 3 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports?

5th Test, Day 2 - Stumps#TeamIndia 141/6 in the second innings, extending the lead to 145 runs 🏏#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/YNEpKMbb8l — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 4, 2025

