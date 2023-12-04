Mohammad Kaif sparked controversy when he shared a post after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss of India against Australia indicating that the best team on paper didn't win the title. It triggered a debate where the likes of David Warner also put their point forward. Now, as India defeat Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series, Kaif posts again, this time the caption reading 'Better talent, better skills. This time the better team on field, and on paper, won. 4-1'. David Warner Says, 'You Need to Perform when It Matters' After Mohammad Kaif Calls 'India Best Team on Paper' .

Mohammad Kaif Rekindles 'Better Team On Paper' Debate

Better talent, better skills. This time the better team on field, and on paper, won. 4-1 🇮🇳 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)