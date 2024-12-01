The India national cricket team is playing a practice match against the Australia Prime Minister XI as part of their preparations for the second Test against the Australia national cricket team in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Winning the toss, India decided to bowl first and Mohammed Siraj provided the break-through with the wicket of Matt Renshaw. He was accurate with his line and length throughout the opening spell and was rewarded with the early wicket also. The star pacer celebrated the wicket in style. Watch the video below. Rohit Sharma Gives Speech in Australian Parliament House As Australia PM Anthony Albanese Meets Team India Players in Canberra Amid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Matt Renshaw During India vs Australia Prime Minister XI Match

SIUUU-RAJ Arrives! 🫡#MohammedSiraj kicks off India’s wicket-taking spree, luring Renshaw into a well-set trap in the #PinkBallTest! 🤩 Rain has stopped play in the #AUSvINDonStar Warm-up match! Stay tuned to Star Sports for further updates! #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/DZZTr53WGf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 1, 2024

