Multan Sultans were penalised five runs after the ball struck wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan's glove which was kept on the field during the PSL 2024 qualifier match against Peshawar Zalmi. This happened in the last ball of the 11th over when Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore moved across his stumps to play a shot off Khushdil Shah's bowling and Rizwan, the keeper dropped his glove as he ran to field the ball. Interestingly, the ball hit Rizwan's gloves as he threw it and subsequently, he was involved in a chat with the umpire. As per the rules, this is part of 'illegal fielding' wherein the delivery becomes a dead ball and five runs are awarded to the batting side. 'One Minute' Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Interrupts David Willey’s Conversation With PSL 2024 Commentators For Some Urgent Discussion With England Pacer, Video Goes Viral!.

Multan Sultans Penalised for 'Illegal Fielding'

PZ got 5 extra runs because ball touch the glove of keeper and termed as “ illegal fielding ’’ #PZvMS pic.twitter.com/Y2MySGz5Ob — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)