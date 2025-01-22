India national cricket team young sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy showcased his class in the field after he took a blinder to dismiss England national cricket team captain Jos Buttler for 68 runs during IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 in Kolkata. The incident happened during the 17th over. Varun Chakravarthy bowled a short ball, and Buttler pulled it towards the deep square leg region where Nitish Reddy was standing. The fielder charged towards the ball and took a diving catch. The third umpire checked the replay and confirmed a clean catch. Buttler made 68 runs off 44 balls, including 10 boundaries. Arshdeep Singh Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Superb Catch During IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025

