Nitish Kumar Reddy could not recreate his Melbourne heroics as he was dismissed off his first delivery, on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 3. The all-rounder, who attracted the spotlight for his magnificent century in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, edged a delivery by Scott Boland towards the slip cordon where Steve Smith took the catch. The all-rounder was dismissed for a golden duck and that dismissal left India reeling at 120/6. Scott Boland had dismissed Rishabh Pant with just the ball before. Rishabh Pant Hits Massive Six off Beau Webster's Bowling, SCG Staff Uses Ladder to Retrieve Ball During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Watch Nitish Kumar Reddy's Dismissal Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Men’s Cricket Team (@ausmencricket)

