Pakistan announced their playing XI for the 3rd and final T20I against South Africa. Usman Khan, who has not been able to perform well in the two matches so far, has been dropped and Pakistan have recalled all-rounder Salman Ali Agha to the playing XI. There are no other changes to Pakistan's playing XI from the high-scoring SA vs PAK second T20I which they lost by seven wickets a day ago. Saim Ayub, who narrowly missed out on his maiden T20I century, is expected to open with Mohammad Rizwan once again with Babar Azam coming in at number three. SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024: Reeza Hendricks’ Maiden Hundred Leads South Africa to T20I Series Win Over Pakistan.

Pakistan Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa Announced

Pakistan's playing XI for the final T20I of the series 🏏#SAvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/MLqWmEfJaa — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 14, 2024

