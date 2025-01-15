The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 players draft pick was held on January 13 in the beautiful city of Lahore. All six franchises have completed their squads for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League. During the PSL 2025 draft ceremony, some shocking scenes were captured on camera, which was severely criticised by the netizens on social media. Presenters were caught smoking live on-air, whereas the chief guest mistakenly said IPL instead of PSL. Adding more to it, mics were also not working properly, and people were screaming while PSL 2025 draft picks were being made. Check some of the reactions on 'X' (formerly Twitter). PSL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Pakistan Super League Franchises After Players Draft.

Hilarious Stuff!

Gems of PSL draft: 1. Event looks like a circus 2. Presenter smoking live on-air 3. Chief Guest mistakenly says IPL 4. Mics not working, people screaming 5. Players names and photos mismatched 6. Event hosted in total darkness in 2022 Aur inhe Champions Trophy host karni he 😭 pic.twitter.com/t2c9NZ3uw6 — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) January 13, 2025

Presenter Smoking During PSL 2025 Draft

PSL DRAFT 😎😭 1. Event looks like a circus 2. Presenter smoking live on-air 3. Chief Guest mistakenly says IPL 4. Mics not working, people screaming 5. Players names and photos mismatched 6. No Electricity Enough to prove that PSL = Paisa Shortage League. #PSL10#psl10draftpic.twitter.com/XKq7kxVYpc — Over The Wicket Wire🇮🇳🏏 (@FormerCaptain12) January 14, 2025

Netizens Not Happy With PSL 2025 Draft Picks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)