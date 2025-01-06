Ace spinner Rashid Khan claimed career-best figures (7 for 66) in Test cricket to hand Afghanistan their maiden series win by beating Zimbabwe in ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test. Rashid claimed a match-winning seven-wicket haul, bettering his previous seven for 137, which came against Zimbabwe in 2021. Defending 278, Rashid wrecked Zimbabwe's top, middle, and lower order to finish with 11 wickets in the Tests. Afghanistan Defeat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs in 2nd Test 2024-25: Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan Shine As Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co Win Two-Match Series 1-0.

Rashid Khan Claims Seven-For

Rashid Khan magic in Bulawayo! 🪄 The leggie clinches career-best figures of 7/66 in the 2nd innings to seal the match and Afghanistan's first-ever Test series win! 👏#ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/nzFp3MRpc6 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 6, 2025

