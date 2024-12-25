Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali are in London during the Christmas festival season. On Christmas eve, Sachin was seen signing Christmas songs. He shared the video on social media. Sharing pics with Wife Anjali and also the presents near Christmas tree Sachin wrote, and wrote, “Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness! Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas!” with a heart, Christmas Tree, and Santa emoji. Check out the post below. Christmas 2024: KL Rahul, Sanju Samson and Other Star Cricketers Wish Fans on Festive Season.

Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates Christmas 2024 With Wife Anjali in London

Prayers, carols, and the warmth of togetherness! Wishing you all a joyful and blessed Christmas! 🎄🎅♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/s67e0o2K0e — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)