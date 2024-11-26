Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the tragic incident. On November 26, 2008 around 10 members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba entered India via the sea and unleashed deadly attacks in several places of the city, that includes the famous Oberoi Trident Hotel, Taj Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus among others which led to the death of around 175 people while many more were left injured. Taking to 'X', Sachin wrote, "26/11—a day that tested our spirit but never broke it. The courage of our heroes and the resilience of every Mumbaikar will forever remind us of the strength we hold as a nation. We remember, we honour, we stand united." Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Casting Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Says ‘It’s Time To Think, And Proudly Show Your Ink’ (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to Martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

26/11—a day that tested our spirit but never broke it. The courage of our heroes and the resilience of every Mumbaikar will forever remind us of the strength we hold as a nation. We remember, we honour, we stand united. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)