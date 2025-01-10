The Star Pakistan national cricket team was spotted with crutches along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood after the youngster suffered an ankle injury during the SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25 in Cape Town. A video has gone viral on social media, where Saim Ayub was spotted with crutches after he visited for a check-up in London. The star cricketer also updated about his injury. During the second Test match against South Africa, Saim Ayub suffered a fracture in his ankle. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to send him to London for medical assessment to ensure he receives the best medical treatment. Injured Saim Ayub Likely To Be Part of Pakistan’s Provisional Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Saim Ayub Walking With Crutches

Saim we're waiting for your comeback get well soon my boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0OrghaDMTR — Ibrahim (@Ibrahim___56) January 9, 2025

