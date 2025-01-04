Sam Konstas once again showed he was not afraid of playing unconventional shots when he used a reverse ramp against Jasprit Bumrah, on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 on January 4. The right-hander, who had a heated exchange with Jasprit Bumrah late on Day 1, took the attack to the Indian captain when he brought out the reverse ramp, hitting the ball that was pitched towards middle and leg-stump and got the ball flying high and run into the third man boundary. Konstas played similarly unconventional shots on his debut in Melbourne. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Sam Konstas and Travis Head in One Over During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25.

Watch Sam Konstas' Reverse Ramp Against Jasprit Bumrah:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Men’s Cricket Team (@ausmencricket)

