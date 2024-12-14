South Africa have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in the SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 in Centurion on December 12. Chasing 207 to win, South Africa was powered past the finish line by Reeza Hendricks, who scored his maiden T20I century. The right-hander's maiden T20I hundred (117 off 63 deliveries), a knock that included seven fours and 10 sixes powered South Africa alongside Rassie van der Dussen's sparkling 66* off 38. The two stitched a 157-run partnership that turned the game around in the hosts' favour. With this win, South Africa have claimed the series 2-0 with one game remaining. Earlier, Saim Ayub's unbeaten 98 helped Pakistan post 206/5. Babar Azam Completes 14,000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

South Africa Beat Pakistan, Win Series 2-0

🟢🟡Match Result The Proteas take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match KFC T20i Series now.😎🏏 🇿🇦South Africa win by 7 wickets Bring on the 3rd and final match tomorrow night at the DP World Wanderers Stadium!🏟️#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/wehev3AoNS — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)