Not the best of starts for Pakistan to the three-match T20I series against South Africa. The hosts clinched a 11-run victory in the 1st T20I at Durban and took a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abrar Ahmed gave Pakistan a great start as they triggered a top order collapse of South Africa. But David Miller fought back with a half-century. Coupled with George Linde's power-packed finish, South Africa reached a competitive 183/9. Chasing it, Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck but Mohammad Rizwan anchored at one end and scored a half-century. Although it was not enough as wickets kept tumbling at the other end and Rizwan was not able to finish the game. George Linde scalped four wickets and shined with the ball too. Funny Memes Go Viral After Babar Azam Gets Dismissed For A Duck During SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024.

South Africa Defeats Pakistan By 11 Runs in 1st T20I 2024

🟢🟡Match Result What a start to the Series!😮‍💨 🇿🇦South Africa win by 11 runs down in Durban. The Proteas take a 1-0 lead in the 3-Match KFC T20i Series, as they head up to Pretoria next.🏟️😁🏏#WozaNawe#BePartOfIt #SAVPAK pic.twitter.com/uqQlJwZsMT — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 10, 2024

