Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their 15-member squad for the much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19. The South Africa national cricket team has named veteran batter Temba Bavuma as their captain for the showpiece event. Star batter David Miller has been included in the 15-member line-up. Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, and Tristan Stubbs, along with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, have been selected for their first senior 50-over ICC tournament. In the batting department, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Rassie van der Dussen will add fire. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be their frontline spinners. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, and Marco Jansen will strengthen the pace bowling department for South Africa. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

South Africa Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

🚨SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 White-ball head coach Rob Walter has today announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be played in Pakistan from 19 February – 09 March. One-Day International captain Temba Bavuma will lead the full-strength squad, which… pic.twitter.com/Bzt0rqjveG — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)