Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty visited Shirdi to seek blessings at the popular Sai Baba Temple, on January 8, 2025. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Indian cricketer and his wife were seen offering prayers at the temple. On the cricketing front, Suryakumar Yadav will be seen in action when he captains the Indian team for the T20I series against England, which starts on January 22. Suryakumar Yadav has had a good run as India's T20I captain after succeeding Rohit Sharma in the role last year. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Suryakumar Yadav, Wife Devisha Shetty Seek Blessings at Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple

Maharashtra: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife, visited Shirdi today to seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple pic.twitter.com/GdhXmUXjoo — IANS (@ians_india) January 8, 2025

