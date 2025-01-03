Veteran India batter Virat Kohli survived a golden duck after the third umpire denied Steve Smith's stunning effort at the second slip during the IND vs AUS 5th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The incident happened during the fifth ball of the eighth over when Kohli walked into the crease after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket on the previous ball. Speedster Scott Boland bowled a length ball around off-stump that nipped away sharply. The ball took the outside edge of Kohli, and it went towards Smith at second slip. Steve Smith went down and scooped it up towards the man at gully. However, replays show that the ball touched the ground as Smith attempted to take the catch. The third umpire signalled it not out, and Kohli survived a golden duck. Shubman Gill Wicket Video: Watch Nathan Lyon Outfox India Batter on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 5th Test in Sydney.

Virat Kohli Survives!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)