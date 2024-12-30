Virat Kohli's saga of getting out with the outside off-stump delivery continues. Mitchell Star trapped the star Indian batsman after forcing him to play a shot on an outside off-stump delivery. Virat Kohli has been sent back to the dressing room in the same way for the whole of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 till now. Australia national cricket team bowlers have taken a proper advantage and an outside off-stump delivery feels like a big "Kryptonite" for Virat Kohli. The star India batter was dismissed for just five runs and the India national cricket team looked in deep trouble on the final day of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024. Virat Kohli Falls to an Outside Off-Stump Delivery Yet Again! Watch All of Star Cricketer's Dismissals in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 After Mitchell Starc Gets His Wicket in Boxing Day Test (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Wicket Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aussie Men’s Cricket Team (@ausmencricket)

