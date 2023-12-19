Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to sign Mitchell Starc for a record Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. Starc, with this, becomes the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, going past Pat Cummins, who was earlier signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore in the same auction. KKR however did not have it easy, as they face a stiff bidding war with Gujarat Titans. The 2022 champions put up a tough fight but eventually, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to sign Starc. Following this, KKR took to social media to share an edited picture of Starc in an Iron Man suit and wrote, "We won Mr. Starc." IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

KKR Share Iron Man Reference After Signing Mitchell Starc

