The West Indies national cricket team has named their playing XI for the opening Test of the two-match series against the Bangladesh national cricket team. The WI vs BAN 1st Test 2024 will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, from November 22. Veteran batter Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the host, whereas speedster Alzarri Joseph has been included in the series opener. Joseph was suspended for two matches earlier after he expressed disappointment with ODI captain Shai Hope during the third ODI match against England. Joseph left the field after arguing with Hope. The pacer also issued a public apology after the incident. ‘Angry’ Alzarri Joseph Leaves Field Midway into the Match After Dispute With Captain Shai Hope During West Indies vs England 3rd ODI 2024 (Watch Video) .

West Indies Names Playing XI for 1st Test vs Bangladesh

🚨SQUAD NEWS🚨 The #MenInMaroon announce their playing XI for the 1st Test v Bangladesh in Antigua!🇦🇬#WIvBAN | #WIHomeForChristmas pic.twitter.com/Ds1AullzWN — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2024

