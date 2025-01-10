Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr came back after a long break. Al-Nassr cruise past Al-Akhdoud by a scoreline of 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 to secure three points in the New Year 2025. Sadio Mane was on fire as he scored a brace and CR7 converted an important spot kick which helped Al-Nassr secure an easy victory. After the win, Ronaldo took to social media and shared his reaction in which he shared multiple pics from the Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud match and captioned them as, "Best way to start the year." Al-Nassr 3–1 Al-Akhdoud, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Sadio Mane Nets Brace As Stefano Piolo and Co Kick-Start New Year With Dominating Win.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction

Best way to start the year 😜 pic.twitter.com/x1GZSv8bQN— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)