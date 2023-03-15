Porto will aim to overturn a 0-1 goal deficit when they take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 on Wednesday, March 15. The match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, starting at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 1/HD will provide live telecast of this match in India. Fans in India can also watch live streaming of this match on the SonyLIV app and website. Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona, LaLiga 2022-23: Blaugranas Maintain Top of the Table Lead With Narrow Victory.

Porto vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast Details

.@Inter travel to @FCPorto with a goal advantage from the 1st Leg 🔥 ⚽ Can the Dragons overturn their goal deficit to secure a 🔝 8️⃣ spot in the #UCL? #SonySportsNetwork #INTFCP pic.twitter.com/3hbhUPAsZS — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 14, 2023

