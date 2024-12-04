FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez was presented with special jerseys by both his club as well as former club Hyderabad FC before the two teams clashed in ISL 2024-25. The Spanish manager has completed the mark of 100 ISL matches, which is a massive milestone in his career so far. Out of the 99 matches that he has managed, 50 of them resulted in wins while there were 29 draws and 20 defeats. The Spaniard had earlier led Hyderabad FC to their only ISL title in 2021-22 before joining FC Goa. Ahead of the HFC vs FCG match, both the clubs honoured the manager with special jerseys which had 'Manolo100' written on the back along with the number of the matches he has managed for them. East Bengal Football Club Appeals for Protection of Minorities in Bangladesh.

