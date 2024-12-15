The India women's junior hockey team will meet the China women's junior hockey team in the grand finale of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. The India vs China high-voltage final will be hosted in Muscat, Oman. The much-awaited encounter will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, December 15. Fans in India unfortunately will not be able to watch India vs China grand finale live telecast on their TV sets in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they have an online viewing option with India vs China live streaming online being available on the Prasar Bharti Sports and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels for free. India Women’s Junior Hockey Team Enters Final of Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 With 3–1 Win Over Japan.

India vs China Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming

FINAL SHOWDOWN: INDIA VS CHINA 🇮🇳🇨🇳 The moment we’ve all been waiting for Team India, the defending champions, is set to take on China in an epic battle for the Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Final! 🏅🔥 With pride, passion, and determination, every pass, every goal, every play… pic.twitter.com/ciwtsvuckQ — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 15, 2024

