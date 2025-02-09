In a tragic development, 28-year-old Irish boxer John Cooney passed away after sustaining a brain injury during his Celtic super-featherweight fight against Welshman Nathan Howells. The fight, which was held at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on Saturday (February 1) had to be stopped in the ninth round and John Cooney, who suffered an intracranial haemorrhage was subsequently rushed to the Royal Victoria Hall Hospital in Belfast. The news of the 28-year-old's death was announced by his promoter Mark Dunlop on social media. "After a week of battling for his life John Cooney has sadly passed away," the statement said. "He was a much loved son, brother and partner and it will take us all a lifetime to forget how special he was. RIP John 'the Kid' Cooney." Jake Paul vs Logan Paul Boxing Match Confirmed, Blood-Brothers to Fight on March 27 (See Post).

John Cooney Dies

We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of John Cooney. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, @MarkHDunlop and all the team at this time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EYDLXCQn31 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) February 8, 2025

Boxing Promoter Mark H Dunlop Shares Tragic News of John Cooney's Death Dies

Devastating to have to release this sad news tonight on behalf of the Cooney family… pic.twitter.com/RyKKAZvQkN — Mark H Dunlop (@MARKHDUNLOP) February 8, 2025

