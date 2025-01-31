Los Angeles Lakers defeated Washington Wizards in the NBA 2024-25 regular season game. LeBron James led the side with 24 points as the Lakers moved up in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. LBJ also personally secured a new high in his career as he surpassed Moses Malone on the All-time Free Throws Made list. He now stands second with 8532 FT while Karl Malone still leads the table with 9787 free throws. LeBron James: Five Unforgettable Performances From Age-Defying Basketball Megastar.

LeBron James Moves To Second Place in All-Time Free Throws Made List

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for moving into 2nd all-time in FREE THROWS MADE! pic.twitter.com/aPmnw4JEBR — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2025

