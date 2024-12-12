Trae Young’s clutch play and domination over the Knicks continue as the Atlanta Hawks advanced to the NBA Cup 2024 semifinal with a 108-100 win at Madison Square Garden. Young had a double-double with 22 points and 11 assists in the game. Hawks will play against Bucks in the semis. In the Western Conference quarterfinal, the Houston Rockets escaped a close game against the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry scored 19 points while Alperen Sengun scored 26 points to keep the Rockets in the contest. The Rockets will face OKC next in the competition. NBA Cup 2024: Thunders Win Over Mavs Behind Shai-Gilgeous Alexander’s Star Performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo-Led Bucks to Victory Over Orlando Magic.

