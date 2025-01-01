With the world entering the year 2025 many celebrities and sports personalities wished fans Happy New Year 2025. Tennis star Novak Djokovic also wished fans Happy New Year and listed his 20 most memorable moments of the year 2024 – including the Paris Olympics Gold medal. He even cheekily mentioned that “hope they had ‘Murray’ Christmas”. The star thanked fans for their support and hoped for another Epic year ahead. See the post below. Novak Djokovic Advances to Round of 16 in Brisbane International 2025, Defeats Rinky Hijikata in Straight Sets.

Novak Djokovic Wishing Fans Happy New Year 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)