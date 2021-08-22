WWE SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns continue his reign as the Universal Champion as he defeats John Cena in the main event. The PPV also saw the return of Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch to the promotion.
Brock Is Back
View this post on Instagram
Lashley Retains
View this post on Instagram
Edge Def Seth Rollins
View this post on Instagram
Flair On Top
View this post on Instagram
The Man!
View this post on Instagram
The Uso's Retain
View this post on Instagram
New RAW Tag Champs!
View this post on Instagram
Damien Priest Wins IS Title
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)