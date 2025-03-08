Sam Altman-run OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, has introduced an update to its macOS application. The new feature enables its users to edit code within Integrated Development Environments (IDEs). The integration is expected to streamline the coding process for developers. The feature is available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team users. It can help users to tackle complex problems efficiently. As per reports, OpenAI is expected to roll out the feature to Enterprise, Education, and free users next week. OpenAI Announces ‘NextGenAI’ Consortium Partnering With 15 Leading Institutions To Accelerate Research, CEO Sam Altman Says GPT-4.5 Coming to the Plus Users Soon.

ChatGPT for macOS Allows To Edit Code in IDEs

ChatGPT for macOS can now edit code directly in IDEs. Available to Plus, Pro, and Team users. pic.twitter.com/WPB2RMP0tj — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 6, 2025

