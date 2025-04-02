Microsoft is reportedly working on several new features for its Copilot AI assistant to offer users a better experience. The new features include Deep Research, which allows in-depth research on topics, Pages (Canvas), Actions, which will be for computer use agents, and Podcasts, which provide audio overviews. These features are expected to roll out soon. ChatGPT New Voice: OpenAI Launches ‘Monday’, Female Voice in ChatGPT, Live on iOS.

Microsoft Copilot New Features Coming Soon

BREAKING 🚨: Microsoft is working on loads of new things for Copilot: - Deep Research - Pages (Canvas) - Actions (Computer Use Agents) - Podcasts (Audio Overviews) pic.twitter.com/ictSySMKZc — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) April 1, 2025

