Crytek, a video game company known for the Crysis series, Hunt series and Ryse; Son of Rome, announced that it would lay off 15% of its workforce. The Crytek layoffs, announced amid ongoing challenges in the gaming industry, will affect around 400 employees. The Germany-based video game developer said, "After putting the development of the next Crysis game on hold in Q3 2024, we have been trying to shift developers over to Hunt: Showdown 1896 and said that it would keep expanding on the game in the future. Bell Canada Layoffs: Telecom Giant Cut 1,200 Jobs Amid ‘Unprecedented Challenges’ in Industry.

