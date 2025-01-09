Jennie is a robot dog recently unveiled during the CES 2025 event, showing a lifelike design. The robotic puppy was introduced in 2019 to provide comfort and companionship for elderly people struggling with dementia. The Tombot Jennie robotic dog has a hyper-realistic appearance, feel, and behaviour with nuanced expressions and behaviours. The Tombot puppy aims to help individuals, families, and communities cope with health adversities. Dementia is a group of illnesses that affect the thinking, memory, mood, and reasoning of the individuals. Google Likely To Introduce Gemini AI To Wear OS Smartwatches Soon.

Tombot Introduced Jennie the Robotic Dog for Helping Elderly With Dementia, Watch Video

Jennie Robot Dog Design to Comfort Seniors With Dementia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)