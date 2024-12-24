Lava Mobiles announced the launch of a new smartphone in India with a different shaped camera module on the rear. The Indian smartphone company posted, "Coming soon to steal the 'spotlight'!" and said "Ab Duniya Ko Dikhaaa..." on the smartphone image. Lava Mobiles did not mention or hint at the name of the device. The company will soon reveal the device name, some of its specifications and features and confirm the launch date. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Revealed for 2025, Foldable Phone Could Be Rebranded OPPO Find N5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Lava Teased New Mobile Phone Launch

