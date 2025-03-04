Microsoft released its new voice AI assistant, aimed to help clinicians to streamline documentation, surface information, and automate tasks. Satya Nadella said the new model Microsoft Dragon Copilot was the "industry's first AI assistant for clinical workflow." Microsoft CEO said that by using this model, clinicians could increase efficiency, improve patient experience, and drive financial impact. Microsoft's Dragon Copilot AI assistant for clinical workflows combines DMO's dictation and DAX's listening with healthcare-tuned AI. Grok Successfully Predicts All Oscar 2025 Winners Including Anora Winning ’Best Picture', Mikey Madison ’Best Actress'; Elon Musk Agrees.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Announced Microsoft Dragon Copilot Assistant for Clinicians

No one becomes a clinician to do paperwork, but it's becoming a bigger and bigger administrative burden, taking time and attention away from actually treating and supporting patients. That’s why we’re introducing Microsoft Dragon Copilot, the industry’s first AI assistant for… pic.twitter.com/xdOumO73Un — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 3, 2025

