Sam Altman-run OpenAI has announced an update for its ChatGPT platform. It is rolling out the advanced voice feature powered by the GPT-4o mini. The update will allow all free-tier of ChatGPT users to try out the voice feature across its platforms. It is a chance to experience natural conversations similar to the GPT-4o version but with lower costs. ChatGPT Plus users will continue to get access to the advanced voice feature with a higher daily limit, more than five times the free-tier limit. Additionally, they will have access to video and screen sharing features. Pro users will also benefit from unlimited access to the advanced voice feature with higher video and screen sharing limits. OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent Rolls Out to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Edu and Enterprise Users.

OpenAI Rolling Out Advanced Voice Feature for All ChatGPT Free Users

Starting today, we’re rolling out a version of Advanced Voice powered by GPT-4o mini to give all ChatGPT free users a chance to preview it daily across platforms. The natural conversation pace and tone are similar to the GPT-4o version while being more cost effective to serve. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 25, 2025

ChatGPT Plus and Pro Users Get Access to Video and Screen Sharing in Advanced Voice Feature

Plus users will continue to have access to Advanced Voice powered by 4o with the existing daily rate limit, which is more than 5x the free limit, as well as access to video and screensharing in Advanced Voice. And Pro users will continue to have unlimited access to Advanced… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 25, 2025

