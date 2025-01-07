POCO will launch the POCO X7 series on January 9, 2025. The series will include POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G smartphones. POCO has been teasing features of its upcoming smartphones. In a post, the smartphone maker revealed that POCOX7 Pro and POCOX7 will come with IP68 protection for water and dust resistance. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset. The POCO X7 Pro 5G will run on the Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0. Additionally, the Pro model will come with advanced AI camera features, which will include AI Film, AI Erase Pro, and AI Image Expansion. The POCO X7 5G is expected to come with a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moto G05 With Premium Vegan Leather Design, 5,200mAh Battery Launched Under INR 10,000; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

POCO X7, POCO X7 Pro To Launch With IP68 Protection

😎Take #POCOX7Pro #POCOX7 anywhere, worry-free. With IP68 protection, dust and water stand no chance—freedom to explore, no limits attached. pic.twitter.com/MjLyilPzPn — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 7, 2025

