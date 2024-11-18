Samsung India has announced its "Medication Tracking" feature on its new Galaxy devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Samsung Watch Ultra. With this new feature in Samsung's Health App, the users can manage their health more comprehensively with the help of scheduled reminders of regular medicines on the Galaxy smartphones. The tech giant announced that the app will be powered by the Tata 1mg. iQOO 13 To Feature 144Hz LTPO AMOLED Display With Eyecare Technology, Launch Confirmed on December 3, 2024; Check Other Revealed Specifications and Features.

Medication Tracking Feature Rolled Out in Samsung Health App on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Watch Ultra

Introducing #MedicationTracking feature on Samsung Health app. Now manage your health more comprehensively by getting scheduled reminders of your regular medicines on your Galaxy Smartphones, powered by Tata 1mg. Know more: https://t.co/Acx5HhU7g3. #SamsungHealth pic.twitter.com/KXbf7RiJ05 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)