Blue Origin, after delaying rocket launches earlier due to weather changes, was set to launch its New Glenn Mission NG-1 today, on January 16, 2025. The Jeff Bezos-owned aerospace company delayed its mission due to technical difficulties while keeping an eye on weather conditions. Recently, Blue Origin updated about the New Glenn launch, saying that the vehicle looked suitable for the launch tonight; however, if there would be any weather changes like cloud building over the Space Coast, then the launch will be scrubbed and again, the company would make an attempt on January 17, 2025, with same window at 1-4 AM EST. Blue Origin New Glenn Launch Update: Jeff Bezos’s Aerospace Company Targeting January 16 To Launch NG-1 Mission After Facing Issue With Subsystem.

Blue Origin Likely Delay New Glenn NG-1 Mission to January 17, 2025 if Weather Is Unfavourable

The vehicle looks good for tonight’s window, but we’re watching weather closely as clouds build over the Space Coast. If we’re unable to launch, we’ll make an attempt on Friday, January 17, in the same 1-4 a.m. EST (0600-0900 UTC) window. pic.twitter.com/Ag0THaajUV — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) January 15, 2025

